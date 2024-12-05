Stellantis And Zeta Energy To Develop Lithium-Sulfur EV Batteries

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) and Zeta Energy Corp. announced a joint development agreement aimed at advancing battery cell technology for electric vehicle applications. The partnership focuses on developing lithium-sulfur EV batteries with breakthrough gravimetric energy density while achieving volumetric energy density comparable to today's lithium-ion technology.

This means potentially a significantly lighter battery pack with the same usable energy as contemporary lithium-ion batteries, allowing for greater range, improved handling, and enhanced performance. Additionally, the technology has the potential to improve fast-charging speed by up to 50%, making EV ownership even more convenient. Lithium-sulfur batteries are expected to cost less than half the price per kWh of current lithium-ion batteries.

The batteries will be produced using waste materials and methane, resulting in significantly lower CO2 emissions than any existing battery technology. The collaboration includes both pre-production development and planning for future production. Upon completion of the project, these batteries are aimed to power Stellantis electric vehicles by 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.