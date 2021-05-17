Stellantis and Foxconn to announce strategic partnership on Tuesday

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis STLA.MI and iPhone assembler Foxconn 2317.TW said on Monday they would announce a new strategic partnership on Tuesday.
Last year then Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, said it planned to set up a joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn's parent company, to build electric cars and develop internet-connected vehicles in China.
The two companies will hold a conference call on Tuesday to present the partnership, with Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares and Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, the groups said in a joint statement.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)
