Stellantis and Foxconn to announce strategic partnership on Tuesday

Automaker Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn said on Monday they would announce a new strategic partnership on Tuesday.

Last year then Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, said it planned to set up a joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn's parent company, to build electric cars and develop internet-connected vehicles in China.

The two companies will hold a conference call on Tuesday to present the partnership, with Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares and Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, the groups said in a joint statement.

