News & Insights

US Markets
ALDA

Stellantis aims to sell up to 500,000 vehicles across Europe in three years

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

February 26, 2024 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Angela Christy and Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian automaker Stellantis STLAM.MI said on Monday it had reached a multi-billion-euro frame agreement with leasing and fleet management company Ayvens to sell up to 500,000 vehicles across Europe over the next three years.

Under the agreement, Ayvens' affiliates will buy the vehicles for its long-term leasing fleet across Europe, with the first delivery volumes expected to begin in the first half of 2024, Stellantis said.

Stellantis, which owns brands including Chrysler, Jeep and Fiat, said specific details of the deal including order quantity, compositions and delivery dates beyond the volumes already planned for 2024 can be flexibly agreed between the two companies, depending on fleet requirements and demand.

Ayvens' customers will be offered brands such as Alfa Romeo, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall, the statement said, adding that the brand availability can be extended in the future to cover Stellantis' entire portfolio.

The agreement "will aid the progressive transition of Ayven's client base to choosing more sustainable mobility options," Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said.

Ayvens was created when ALD Automotive, a subsidiary majority owned by French lender Societe Generale SOGN.PA, acquired fleet management and mobility company LeasePlan last year.

(Reporting by Angela Christy and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((AngelaChristy.M@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.