STLA

Stellantis aiming to source semiconductors closer to home

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Carmaker Stellantis expects to be able to source computer chips from Europe and the United States within 3-4 years, its chief executive told a news conference on Thursday.

TURIN, March 31 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI expects to be able to source computer chips from Europe and the United States within 3-4 years, its chief executive told a news conference on Thursday.

Carlos Tavares said the company had "lots of initiatives" in place to develop more local sourcing of semiconductors after shortages of imports from Asia weighed on the industry over the past year or so.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More