Stellantis Advances EV Strategy with Solid-State Batteries

October 23, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Stellantis (IT:STLAM) has released an update.

Stellantis is advancing its electrification strategy by integrating Factorial’s solid-state battery technology into a new fleet of Dodge Charger Daytona vehicles, set to debut by 2026. This collaboration aims to enhance vehicle performance and affordability, leveraging the high energy density of Factorial’s batteries for improved range and cost efficiency. This development marks a significant step towards the mass production of solid-state batteries, aligning with Stellantis’ strategic vision for sustainable transportation.

