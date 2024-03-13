Stella Tachtara: Contributing to World Peace Through Olympic Ideals and Principles

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and an online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, and Changemakers who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Spiffy here with the scoop on the entrepreneurial leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Stella Tachtara, the Head of Marketing and Communications at the International Olympic Academy. Let’s learn what’s happening there and how Stella is making a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Hi Stella, thanks a million for talking to me today. Tell me, what challenge are you addressing through your work at the International Olympic Academy?

Stella: Thanks for having me, Spiffy! The International Olympic Academy serves as the leading institution for Olympic Education with the aim to promote Olympism as a way of life and integrate the Olympic Values into modern societies worldwide. The IOA acts as an international forum for free expression and aims at contributing to world peace by educating people on the Olympic Ideals and the Principles of the Olympic Movement.

Spiffy: What motivates you to do it?

Stella: For the last 14 years, through various roles at the IOA, and especially as the Head of the International Session for Young Olympic Ambassadors, which has taken place for 63 consecutive years, I have managed to make my dream come true. I have contributed to bringing together every year around 200 people from all corners of the world, with different backgrounds, cultures, and religions, and to provide them with an international forum for free expression and exchange of ideas in a spirit of solidarity, friendship, mutual respect, and tolerance. Our vision is to educate them on the Olympic Ideals and the Principles of the Olympic Movement in order to promote the humanistic dimension of Olympism in society and contribute to world peace.

Spiffy: Can you elaborate on the impact of your work?

Stella: In this respect, I can proudly say that in the last 14 years, I have helped bring together over 2.500 young people from six continents and approximately 150 countries. These young people, some of whom had never traveled abroad and might never again get this chance, have gained valuable knowledge and lived a once-in-a-lifetime experience that has shaped them and influenced them to get actively involved in the spreading of education, sports, and Olympism in their respective countries.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent organization milestone or initiative. What impact does it make on your community?

Stella: Recently, the IOA launched a new programme where we host and train 2,000 secondary education students per year on issues of Olympic Values and the Olympic Games. The programme consists of three-day educational sports visits to Ancient Olympia and the IOA's facilities and takes place during the period between March and November of each year. Twenty groups of approximately 100 persons (i.e. two schools of 50 persons) are, each time, introduced to key issues of Olympic Education, including Sports Integrity and Positive Sporting Behavior.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Stella—it’s been an honor!

Stella Tachtara is an Education, Sports, and Culture professional, who has been working for the International Olympic Academy for the past 15 years. She is a holder of two master degrees, an MA in Cultural Policy and Management and an MSc in Sports Management. Stella has a strong background in communications and marketing, having worked for private companies as well as for not-for-profit entities in relevant posts. She has a strong experience working in a multicultural habitat, under strict deadlines, coordinating teams of volunteers, and having to deal with even the most demanding circumstances. Her current role at the IOA is Head of Marketing and Communications. (First published on the Ladderworks website on March 13, 2024.)

