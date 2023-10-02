Stella McCartney shows hot pants and sustainable fabric on Paris street

By featuring women and men in the lineup, the idea was to show that "anyone can wear this stuff", McCartney told journalists after the show, following a photo session with guests including Paris Hilton, Chris Rock and Tony Parker.

Dubbing her event "Stella’s solution driven sustainable market", the designer gestured to the stands behind her, displaying fabrics made of seaweed and apples, recycled plastic bottles, past collection of kids clothes and beauty products from the LVMH-owned LVMH.PA label.

"Anything is better than nothing: just meet people, learn about things, try to take a water bottle next time you go out and a carrier bag next time you shop and stop consuming quite so much fashion because we know we don’t need it," she said.

Asked about the challenges of setting up the outdoor market, McCartney said she did not plan for rain.

"We don’t ever do a wet weather option, I’m always like, I trust in you mother earth,” McCartney said.

