Stella-Jones (STLJF) Price Target Increased by 34.67% to 65.87

The average one-year price target for Stella-Jones (OTC:STLJF) has been revised to 65.87 / share. This is an increase of 34.67% from the prior estimate of 48.91 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.88 to a high of 73.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.78% from the latest reported closing price of 60.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stella-Jones. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLJF is 0.29%, an increase of 9.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 10,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,261K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,264K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLJF by 27.61% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 887K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RYPRX - Royce Premier Fund Investment Class holds 801K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing a decrease of 15.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLJF by 14.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 792K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 648K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLJF by 43.43% over the last quarter.

