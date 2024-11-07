Stella-Jones price target lowered to C$85 from C$95 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Stella-Jones (STLJF) to C$85 from C$95 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
