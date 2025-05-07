Stella-Jones Inc. Q1 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$93 million, or C$1.67 per share. This compares with C$77 million, or C$1.36 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to C$773 million from C$775 million last year.

Stella-Jones Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

