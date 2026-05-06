Stella-Jones Inc. Announces Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$60 million, or C$1.10 per share. This compares with C$93 million, or C$1.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stella-Jones Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$61 million or C$1.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to C$791 million from C$773 million last year.

Stella-Jones Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$60 Mln. vs. C$93 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.10 vs. C$1.67 last year. -Revenue: C$791 Mln vs. C$773 Mln last year.

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