Stella Chemifa Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Stella Chemifa (JP:4109) has released an update.

Stella Chemifa Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with sales revenue rising by 25.3% and profit attributable to owners of the parent growing by 52.3% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong results were driven by improvements in operating and ordinary profits, reflecting a robust business strategy. Investors can also look forward to higher annual dividends, with a forecasted total dividend of 170 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:4109 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.