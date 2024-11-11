News & Insights

Stella Chemifa Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

November 11, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Stella Chemifa (JP:4109) has released an update.

Stella Chemifa Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with sales revenue rising by 25.3% and profit attributable to owners of the parent growing by 52.3% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong results were driven by improvements in operating and ordinary profits, reflecting a robust business strategy. Investors can also look forward to higher annual dividends, with a forecasted total dividend of 170 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

