Stella Artois Wants to Pay for Your Beer This Leap Year

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) doesn't want you to be alone this Leap Year. In a promotion for its Stella Artois brand of beer, the brewer wants you to use the extra 24 hours we gain this Saturday by spending it with someone you care about.

The Stella Artois Leap Day Beer Fund promotion will pay for up to $30 worth of beer spent on the brand on Feb. 29. The brewer has set aside $366,000 -- or $1,000 for every day of the year in 2020 -- for anyone who submits their purchase receipt online.

More on the promotion in the video below:

Use your time wisely

Stella Artois, which is Anheuser-Busch's premium beers, released a short video highlighting people who "uncanceled" their plans and instead hung out with family, friends, and loved ones.

Consumers choosing to participate in the promotion and claim the purchase price of their beer, can tag someone on Facebook or Twitter who is 21 or older and share the video with them using the hashtag #UnCancelPromo. They have until March 14 to redeem their purchase receipt and receive a portion of the beer fund.

The brewer says "Join the movement to #UnCancel plans because we believe time spent together is the most valuable way to use your extra day." The promotion is running from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29.

Although it's a national program, consumers in 11 states are not eligible to participate because of various local laws. This year marks the first time since 1992 that Leap Day has fallen on a Saturday.

