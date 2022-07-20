Stelios calls truce in battle with EasyJet management - FT

Corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday

July 20 (Reuters) - EasyJet EZJ.L founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou plans to call a truce in a dispute with the British airline's management and support the purchase of 56 new Airbus aircraft, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Haji-Ioannou, airline's biggest shareholder, is planning to vote in favor of a multibillion-dollar order with Airbus AIR.PA at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday, according to the report. (https://on.ft.com/3IPalKd)

Having founded easyJet in 1995, Haji-Ioannou quit the board in 2010 and has clashed several times with the management since.

EasyJet did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Last month, EasyJet said it will buy 56 Airbus A320neo aircraft and convert a previous order to 18 new A321neo aircraft, fulfilling options in a 2013 deal with the European planemaker.

In December 2020, EasyJet agreed with Airbus to defer some deliveries of aircraft under the 2013 deal because the COVID-19 pandemic had put its finances under severe pressure.

The aircraft order had proved a source of dispute with Haji-Ioannou, who had opposed the investment at the height of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sneha.Bhowmik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.