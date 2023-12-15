Stelco Holdings (STZHF) Price Target Increased by 10.17% to 36.51

The average one-year price target for Stelco Holdings (OTC:STZHF) has been revised to 36.51 / share. This is an increase of 10.17% from the prior estimate of 33.14 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.93 to a high of 43.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.08% from the latest reported closing price of 34.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stelco Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STZHF is 0.20%, a decrease of 22.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 4,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 614K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STZHF by 7.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 568K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust holds 508K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZHF by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Scopus Asset Management holds 403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZHF by 22.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 338K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZHF by 11.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.