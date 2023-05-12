Stelco Holdings (STZHF) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Stelco Holdings said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stelco Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STZHF is 0.26%, an increase of 25.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.32% to 4,196K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.29% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stelco Holdings is 40.45. The forecasts range from a low of 34.98 to a high of $50.29. The average price target represents an increase of 63.29% from its latest reported closing price of 24.77.

The projected annual revenue for Stelco Holdings is 3,595MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 651K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STZHF by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 564K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing a decrease of 25.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STZHF by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust holds 440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STZHF by 12.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing a decrease of 21.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZHF by 8.94% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 264K shares. No change in the last quarter.

