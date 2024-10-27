News & Insights

Stelar Metals Expands into Prime Copper Territory

October 27, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

Stelar Metals Limited (AU:SLB) has released an update.

Stelar Metals Limited has applied for a new exploration license in South Australia’s Stuart Shelf, adjacent to BHP’s Carrapateena Copper Mine. The area, named ‘Woodforde’, covers 597 square kilometers and is believed to hold significant potential for sediment-hosted copper and deeper IOCG mineralization. This expansion could bolster Stelar’s presence in one of Australia’s most resource-rich copper regions.

