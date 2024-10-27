Stelar Metals Expands into Prime Copper Territory

Stelar Metals Limited (AU:SLB) has released an update.

Stelar Metals Limited has applied for a new exploration license in South Australia’s Stuart Shelf, adjacent to BHP’s Carrapateena Copper Mine. The area, named ‘Woodforde’, covers 597 square kilometers and is believed to hold significant potential for sediment-hosted copper and deeper IOCG mineralization. This expansion could bolster Stelar’s presence in one of Australia’s most resource-rich copper regions.

For further insights into AU:SLB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.