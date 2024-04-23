STEL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stellar Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.84, changing hands as high as $23.86 per share. Stellar Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STEL's low point in its 52 week range is $20.285 per share, with $29.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.89.

