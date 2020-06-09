Steinhoff warns on revenue, scraps sale of Conforama Iberia

June 9 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff SNHJ.J on Tuesday warned of a "material" hit to revenue in 2020 and said its planned disposal of home furnishings chain Conforama Iberia had lapsed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which has deferred the publication of its interim results to July, also said South African authorities have engaged PwC to perform additional work to assist with a criminal investigation into accounting fraud at Steinhoff.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

