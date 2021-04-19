Steinhoff to seek nod from creditors for unit Pepco Group IPO

April 19 (Reuters) - South African retail group Steinhoff SNHJ.J said on Monday it had decided to seek necessary consents from its financial creditors for a listing of its unit and discount variety retailer Pepco Group.

Steinhoff, which has its primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, said the listing would include the placement of shares held by Steinhoff in the Pepco Group.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.