Steinhoff to seek nod from creditors for unit Pepco Group IPO

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

South African retail group Steinhoff said on Monday it had decided to seek necessary consents from its financial creditors for a listing of its unit and discount variety retailer Pepco Group.

Steinhoff, which has its primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, said the listing would include the placement of shares held by Steinhoff in the Pepco Group.

