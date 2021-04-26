US Markets
Steinhoff to proceed with Pepco IPO on Warsaw stock exchange

James Davey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - South African conglomerate Steinhoff SNHJ.J will proceed with an initial public offering of its Pepco Group unit on the Warsaw stock exchange, it said on Monday.

Pepco owns Poundland in the United Kingdom as well as the PEPCO and Dealz brands.

