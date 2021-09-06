World Markets

Steinhoff gains approval for lawsuit settlement proposal

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff International SNHJ.J on Monday said it had gained approval for its proposed lawsuit settlement offer to claimants who lost money when it revealed holes in its accounts in December 2017.

The proposal gained the required 75% approval from creditors and claimants, moving the group closer to finalising a deal that has been a major headache since the company's restructuring.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by David Goodman)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

