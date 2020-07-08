Steinhoff agrees to sell stake in Conforama France to Mobilux

JOHANNESBURG, July 8 (Reuters) - Scandel-hit Steinhoff International SNHJ.J agreed to sell its shares in furniture retailer Conforama France to Mobilux Sàrl, the parent company of retailer BUT, for a nominal amount, the company said on Wednesday.

"The disposal will secure the future of Conforama France, release the Group from its liabilities in respect of that business and generate cash to reduce of the current debt held by Conforama France," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Louise Heavens)

