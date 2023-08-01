Steico SE (FWB:ST5) Price Target Decreased by 14.45% to 44.68

The average one-year price target for Steico SE (FWB:ST5) has been revised to 44.68 / share. This is an decrease of 14.45% from the prior estimate of 52.22 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.94% from the latest reported closing price of 34.65 / share.

Steico SE Maintains 1.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steico SE. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ST5 is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.47% to 75K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST5 by 7.12% over the last quarter.

New Germany Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 83.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST5 by 33.69% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

