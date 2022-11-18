Steffen Kindler to become Holcim's new CFO

November 18, 2022 — 01:18 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Holcim's HOLN.S chief financial officer, Geraldine Picaud, will leave the world's biggest cement maker effective May 1, 2023, the Swiss company said on Friday.

Picaud, who has held the position since 2018, will oversee the completion of Holcim's 2022 annual results before leaving to pursue other opportunities.

She will be replaced by Steffen Kindler, who joins from Nestle NESN.S, where he has worked for more than 25 years, most recently as CFO for Nestle's German market.

Last month, Holcim reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its full-year guidance as well as announced a new 2 billion Swiss franc ($2.10 billion) share buyback. ($1 = 0.9518 Swiss francs)

