STEF Expands in Belgium with TDL Acquisition

STEF Group has finalized the acquisition of TDL Fresh Logistics, enhancing its capabilities in the transport and logistics of fresh and frozen food products in Belgium. This strategic move strengthens STEF’s presence in the Belgian market, expanding their service offerings to the agri-food supply chain with the addition of TDL’s significant resources and expertise.

