News & Insights

Stocks

STEER Technologies Pivots Focus, Eyes Growth

May 30, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Steer Technologies (TSE:STER) has released an update.

Steer Technologies Inc. reports a Q1 2024 revenue of $511,100, a sharp decrease from the previous year, but with a healthy gross margin of 52% despite one-time legal and restructuring costs. With its shift from Facedrive branding to STEER and a narrowed focus on contract last-mile delivery, the company anticipates future growth and shareholder value. Meanwhile, STEER is actively seeking buyers for its majority stake in FoodsUp Inc. and other assets as part of its strategic divestment plan.

For further insights into TSE:STER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.