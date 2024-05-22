News & Insights

STEER Shares Set to Resume Trading

May 22, 2024 — 01:10 pm EDT

Steer Technologies (TSE:STER) has released an update.

STEER Technologies Inc., an ESG technology platform known for its sustainable subscription and delivery services, has announced that its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange starting May 23, 2024. The company aims to create an ecosystem connecting environmentally conscious users and businesses, powered by an analytics engine for carbon reduction metrics.

