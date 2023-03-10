Steer Clear Of These 4 Toxic Stocks to Avoid Losses

Successful investing calls for the appropriate identification of overpriced stocks and correctly priced stocks. However, in practice, overhyped toxic stocks and fairly priced stocks are intermixed in the marketplace in such a way that it becomes difficult to distinguish between them. Investors who can correctly spot overpriced stocks and shun them at the right time are the ones likely to make a profit.

Usually, toxic stocks are fraught with huge debt loads and are susceptible to external shocks. Also, the unjustifiably high price of toxic stocks is short-lived as the intrinsic value of these stocks is less than their current price. Quite naturally, if you own such toxic stocks for a long period of time, you are sure to incur a huge loss of wealth. Illumina Inc ILMN, Lantronix, Inc. LTRX, Bentley Systems Incorporated BSY and Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO are a few such toxic stocks.

The higher price of the toxic stocks can be attributed to either irrational exuberance or some serious fundamental lacuna associated with them. If you own such stocks for long, you are likely to see a big loss in your wealth.

On the other hand, if you can accurately pinpoint the toxic stocks, you are likely to gain by resorting to an investing strategy called short selling. This strategy allows you to sell a stock first and then buy it when the price falls.

While short selling excels in bear markets, it typically loses money in bull markets.

So, just like picking up stocks with strong growth potential, pinpointing toxic stocks and abandoning them at the right time is the key to protecting your portfolio from big losses or make profits by short-selling them.

Screening Criteria

Here is a winning strategy that will help you to identify overpriced toxic stocks:

Most recent Debt/Equity Ratio greater than the median industry average: High debt/equity ratio implies high leverage. High leverage indicates a huge level of repayment that the company has to make in connection with the debt amount.

P/E using 12-month forward EPS estimate greater than 50: A very high forward P/E implies that a stock is highly overvalued.

% Change in F (1) and F (2) Estimate (12 Weeks) less than -5: Negative EPS estimate revision for this fiscal year and the next during the past 12 weeks points to analysts’ pessimism.

Zacks Rank more than #3 (Hold): We have not considered Buy/Hold-rated stocks that generally outperform or are in line with the market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Discard

Here are four of the 23 toxic stocks that showed up on the screen:

Illumina is a life sciences company that provides tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Illumina’s 2023 earnings per share implies a year-over-year decline of 33.5%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS has moved south by 62 cents over the past 30 days. Estimates for ILMN’s 2024 earnings have also moved south by 94 cents per share over the same time frame. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and has a VGM Score of D.

Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantronix’s fiscal 2023 earnings per share implies a year-over-year decline of 36.5%. The consensus mark for fiscal 2023 EPS has moved south by 21 cents over the past 60 days. Estimates for LTRX’s fiscal 2024 earnings have also moved south by 7 cents per share over the same time frame. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 and has a VGM Score of F.

Bentley Systems is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings implies a decline of 2.3% year over year. The consensus mark for current-year EPS has been revised downward by 3 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for 2024 EPS has been revised downward by 3 cents in the past 30 days. BSY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has a VGM Score of F.

Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on the development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current fiscal earnings implies a decline of 97.3% year over year. The consensus mark for current fiscal EPS has been revised downward by 6 cents in the past 90 days. CDMO carries a Zacks Rank #4 and has a VGM Score of F.

Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

