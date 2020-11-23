Steep Skew Benefits One NDX Trader Looking For A Year-End Rally

One of the favorite structures for professional traders is the risk reversal where out of the money puts are sold to pay for out of the money call options. On Wednesday, November 18, there was a seller of 200 NDX Dec 10600 Puts for 47.30 who purchased 200 NDX Dec 12700 Calls for 49.14 netting to a cost of 1.84 per spread.

The trade went off when the NDX was quoted at 11,975 and has a pretty wide berth with respect to where profits kick in or there are concerns with respect to losses.

The trade was initiated with the call strike 5.71 percent higher than where NDX was quoted while the short put strike offers up a buffer of 11.48 percent to the downside. This means the short put strike, a level where the trade starts to rack up losses, is twice as far from where NDX was trading as the call strike. This is a function of the typical skew for index options. Specifically, that out-of-the-money puts price in much higher implied volatility than out-of-the money call options. The term structure chart below shows the skew from the trade date for the standard December NDX options covering strike prices as low as 9500 and as high as 13500.

The implied volatility price in by the NDX Dec 10600 Puts is just under 35% while the implied volatility of the 12700 call is much lower at 20.66%. The relative implied volatility of index put and call options varies over time, based on downside concerns in the market place, so the same opportunity may not always present itself. However, the risk reversal is popular due to out-of-the-money puts brining in higher relative premiums compared to call options with a strike price that is the same distance from the underlying market.

For example, if the trader behind the execution laid out above chose to take on more downside risk they may chose the NDX Dec 11300 Put for the short portion of the trade. That option could be sold for 127.00. If this credit is combined with the cost of the NDX Dec 12700 Put the result is a credit of 77.86 and a payoff at expiration that shows up in the payoff diagram below.

A more bullish outlook or at least confidence that the market is not going to head south in the next month would be required to be comfortable with this trade. The 6.28% level is actually the downside break-even which combines the 77.86 credit with the put strike price of 11300. An aspect of this trade that many find attractive is that the trade is initiated with a credit and if NDX falls between 11,300 and 12,700 at December expiration the trade results in a profit equal to the credit. However, a trader executing this trade is hoping for more than the credit taken in and NDX moving to levels greater than the 12,700 level.

