Steelmakers HBIS, POSCO to invest $600 mln in China auto plates venture

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters

Steelmakers HBIS Group of China and South Korea's POSCO have agreed to invest $600 million to set up a joint venture for the production and sale of automotive steel plates in China, POSCO said on Friday.

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Steelmakers HBIS Group of China and South Korea's POSCO 005490.KS have agreed to invest $600 million to set up a joint venture for the production and sale of automotive steel plates in China, POSCO said on Friday.

With this, POSCO seeks to establish a stable supply chain for automotive steel plates in China, the world's No. 1 auto-producing nation, the Korean steelmaker said.

The steelmakers will each invest $300 million and take a 50% stake in the joint venture, which plans to start construction of a steel plate plant in Tangshan - the heart of China's steel industry - in January next year, POSCO said. The 900,000-ton capacity plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The joint venture will also incorporate the existing Guangdong CGL - a 450,000-ton capacity automotive steel plate maker currently operated by POSCO - as its subsidiary, bringing the venture's total production capacity to 1.35 million tonnes, with the two partners planning to supply materials equally.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Pravin Char)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters