Steelmaker Vallourec sees profit rising further in 2023

March 2 (Reuters) - French steelmaker Vallourec VLLP.PA on Thursday said it expected its core profit to improve further this year, with its Tubes and Mine and Forest businesses posed to drive earnings growth.

The company posted full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 715 million euros ($760.62 million), up from 492 million euros in 2021.

($1 = 0.9400 euros)

