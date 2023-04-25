Steelmaker Ternium sees Q1 profit slide 45%

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Steel producer Ternium TX.N saw its first-quarter profit slip 45%, it reported Tuesday, coming in at $480 million.

The company, which operates across Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Central America, also saw revenue dip 16% to $3.62 billion during the three months ending March.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

