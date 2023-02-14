US Markets
Steelmaker Ternium reports near 100% drop in Q4 net profit

February 14, 2023 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of $59 million, down almost 100% from the $1.1 billion it reported in the year-ago period, as costs increased and steel prices fell.

The company, which operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Central America, posted a revenue of $3.546 billion in the three months to December, a 18% decrease.

Revenue per ton in the fourth quarter of 2022 dropped, reflecting lower steel prices in Ternium's steel markets, a company statement said.

On a year-over year basis, revenue per ton decreased $352 in 2022, the statement added.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter fell 80% from the year before to $303 million.

