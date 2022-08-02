US Markets
Steelmaker Ternium reports 19% drop in Q2 net profit

Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a second-quarter net profit of $936 million, down 19% from the year-ago period.

The company, which operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Central America, posted a revenue of $4.4 billion in the three months to June, a 13% increase.

