Steelmaker Ternium reports 19% drop in Q2 net profit

MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a second-quarter net profit of $936 million, down 19% from the year-ago period.

The company, which operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Central America, posted a revenue of $4.4 billion in the three months to June, a 13% increase.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres)

