News & Insights

US Markets
TX

Steelmaker Ternium posts tenfold profit leap on volumes boost

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

February 20, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Updates with additional detail

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Ternium reported a fourth-quarter net income of $414 million - a more-than-tenfold leap compared to the same period in 2022 -as volumes jumped, the company said on Tuesday.

Steel shipments grew 34% year-over-year to 4.04 million metric tons, Ternium said, backed by the consolidation of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA, which added an additional 1.0 million tons to the total.

Ternium boosted its stake in Usiminas last year.

Shipments in Mexico also remained strong "in a seasonally weaker period," Ternium said, backed by growing commercial customer demand.

However, steel volumes were dinged by import restrictions in Argentina, the firm said.

Ternium's revenues rose 39% to $4.93 billion during the October-to-December period.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.