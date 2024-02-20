Steelmaker Ternium posts tenfold profit leap on volumes boost

Updates with additional detail

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Ternium reported a fourth-quarter net income of $414 million - a more-than-tenfold leap compared to the same period in 2022 -as volumes jumped, the company said on Tuesday.

Steel shipments grew 34% year-over-year to 4.04 million metric tons, Ternium said, backed by the consolidation of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA, which added an additional 1.0 million tons to the total.

Ternium boosted its stake in Usiminas last year.

Shipments in Mexico also remained strong "in a seasonally weaker period," Ternium said, backed by growing commercial customer demand.

However, steel volumes were dinged by import restrictions in Argentina, the firm said.

Ternium's revenues rose 39% to $4.93 billion during the October-to-December period.

