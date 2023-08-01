Steelmaker Ternium posts Q2 profit drop as steel prices drop

Adds reasons for profit and revenue drop, adjusted EBITDA

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Steel producer Ternium reported a 21.4% decrease in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as shipments remained flat and steel prices dropped.

Net profit totaled $736 million, down from the $936 million profit in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenues fell 12.8% to $3.87 billion as volumes rose 1% year-over-year, but steel prices sunk in Ternium's main markets, the company said in a statement.

Ternium operates across Latin America, including in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Guatemala as well as in the United States.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization stood at $883 million, a 28% slide from the same three-month period in 2022.

A leading regional producer of flat steel products for a range of industries, Ternium is controlled by Argentina's Techint Group.

Last month, the steelmaker announced it had resumed operations at an iron ore mine in western Mexico after a more-than-five-month hiatus sparked by a blockade by the local community over the disappearance of two environmental activists.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, Carolina Pulice and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.