Steelmaker Ternium posts 77% income boost in third quarter

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Ternium reported on Tuesday a third-quarter net income of $271 million, up more than 77% from the $153 million net income reported during the same period last year.
Revenue rose by about a quarter to total $5.2 billion during the July-to-September period.
A leading regional producer of flat steel products for a range of industries, Ternium is controlled by Argentina's Techint Group.
The company operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Central America.
(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Kylie Madry)
