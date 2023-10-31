News & Insights

World Markets
TX

Steelmaker Ternium posts 77% income boost in third quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

October 31, 2023 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez for Reuters ->

Adds details on revenue in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-4

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Ternium reported on Tuesday a third-quarter net income of $271 million, up more than 77% from the $153 million net income reported during the same period last year.

Revenue rose by about a quarter to total $5.2 billion during the July-to-September period.

A leading regional producer of flat steel products for a range of industries, Ternium is controlled by Argentina's Techint Group.

The company operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Central America.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.