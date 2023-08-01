Steelmaker Ternium posts 21.4% drop in Q2 net profit

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a second-quarter net profit of $736 million, down 21.4% compared to the same period last year.

The company posted revenue during the April-to-June period of $3.871 billion, a 12.8% drop from a year earlier.

Ternium operates across Latin America, including in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Guatemala as well as in the United States.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, Carolina Pulice and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Kylie Madry)

