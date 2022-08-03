US Markets
Steelmaker Ternium expects revenue per ton to drop in Q3 on lower steel prices

Steelmaker Ternium expects revenue per ton to decrease in the third quarter of 2022 due to lower benchmark steel prices, the company said in a presentation following second-quarter results Wednesday.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Ternium TX.N expects revenue per ton to decrease in the third quarter of 2022 due to lower benchmark steel prices, the company said in a presentation following second-quarter results Wednesday.

In its quarterly report, it said it expected costs per ton to increase, which would likely lead to a lowered adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

