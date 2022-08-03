Steelmaker Ternium expects revenue per ton to drop in Q3 on lower steel prices

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Ternium TX.N expects revenue per ton to decrease in the third quarter of 2022 due to lower benchmark steel prices, the company said in a presentation following second-quarter results Wednesday.

In its quarterly report, it said it expected costs per ton to increase, which would likely lead to a lowered adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

