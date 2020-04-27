Steelmaker SSAB's Q1 profit drops sharply

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST reported a steep fall in quarterly operating earnings on Monday and said it expected shipments for its Americas and Europe divisions to contract sharply in the current quarter versus the first three months of 2020.

First-quarter operating profit at the Swedish firm was 343 million crowns ($34.3 million), down from 1.67 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 10.0024 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editng by Anna Ringstrom)

