Steelmaker SSAB to furlough workers in Finland

COPENHAGEN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST will furlough workers at two plants in Finland due to weak demand in the construction sector, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Negotiations with labour unions covered about 800 employees at SSAB's plants in Hameenlinna and Kankaanpaa in southern Finland, it added.

The exact number of employees that will be temporarily laid off depends on demand and local circumstances, a spokesperson for SSAB said, adding that the duration of the respective layoffs would vary.

SSAB in June began furlough talks at the two Finnish sites, which make paint-coated steel products.

The company employs about 4,700 workers in Finland.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

