Steelmaker SSAB to furlough workers in Finland

COPENHAGEN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST will furlough workers at two plants in Finland due to weak demand in the construction sector, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Negotiations with labour unions covered about 800 employees at SSAB's plants in Hameenlinna and Kankaanpaa in southern Finland, it added.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

