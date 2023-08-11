News & Insights

Steelmaker SSAB to furlough workers in Finland

August 11, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST will furlough workers at two plants in Finland due to weak demand in the construction sector, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Negotiations with labour unions covered about 800 employees at SSAB's plants in Hameenlinna and Kankaanpaa in southern Finland, it added.

