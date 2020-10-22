Steelmaker SSAB sees some demand recovery after Q3 loss

Adds background, detail, CEO quote

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - SSAB SSABa.ST on Thursday reported a quarterly loss that was in line with analysts' estimates, as it took a hit from weaker demand and maintenance costs, but the Swedish steelmaker said activity had picked up towards the end of the quarter.

SSAB, one of the top producers of heavy plate in the United States but which still counts Europe as its biggest market, added it expected steel demand to somewhat recover in the final months of the year.

"Demand picked up towards the end of the period, especially in Europe, and the activity level is expected to be somewhat higher in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Officer Martin Lindqvist said in a statement.

However, SSAB said there were still major uncertainties in the outlook, mainly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported a third-quarter operating loss of 973 million Swedish crowns ($111.31 million), compared with a 300 million crown profit in the year-ago quarter,

Analysts had expected a loss of 975 million crowns, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.7414 Swedish crowns)

