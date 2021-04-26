Steelmaker SSAB Q1 operating profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST reported a quarterly operating profit above analysts' forecasts on Monday and said the recovery that started last autumn had strengthened in the first quarter.

SSAB's first-quarter operating profit was 1.99 billion Swedish crowns ($237.6 million), up from 343 million in the year-ago quarter, and beating a 1.30 billion profit seen by analysts according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 8.3748 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

