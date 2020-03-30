Steelmaker SSAB pulls 2019 dividend as coronavirus uncertainty reigns

Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Sweden's SSAB said late on Sunday it was dropping its dividend for 2019 due to uncertainties over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that came less than a week after the steelmaker had halved its original payout proposal.

"In view of the increased economic uncertainty, the board believes that it is motivated to withdraw the dividend proposal as a precautionary measure and propose that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2019," the company said in a statement.

SSAB, one of the largest steel plate producers in the United States though it still generates the majority of its revenue in Europe, said it had a strong balance sheet and added it had also secured a "solid preparedness" in terms of liquidity.

The company said business during the first quarter had largely proceeded as expected.

