Steelmaker SSAB posts Q3 loss in line with forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST reported a quarterly operating loss in line with analysts' forecasts on Thursday due to slow demand, but said activity had picked up towards the end of the quarter.

SSAB reported a third-quarter operating loss of 973 million Swedish crowns ($111.31 million), down from a 300 million crown profit in the year-ago quarter, and in line with the 975 million crown loss seen by analysts according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 8.7414 Swedish crowns)

