Steelmaker SSAB eyes $1 bln annual profit boost by 2030

OSLO, March 28 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST aims to boost its annual profit by at least 10 billion Swedish crowns ($968 million) from 2030 onwards as it shifts to carbon-free metals production, the company said on Tuesday.

SSAB last year said it would speed up a switch to fossil-free steel production, investing heavily to almost eliminate carbon dioxide emissions, albeit depending on access to large amounts of non-polluting electricity.

"Investments in the transformation of the Nordic production system ... are expected to total of around 50 billion crowns, in line with earlier estimate," SSAB said in a statement ahead of a strategy update on Tuesday.

"Altogether, we can see an annual earnings potential of at least 10 billion crowns once the transformation is completed," SSAB's CEO Martin Lindqvist said.

The annual improvement in earnings would come from 5 billion crowns of cost cuts, with higher volumes and premium product deliveries contributing the rest, compared to the company's current system of blast furnace technology, SSAB said.

The company's investment plan primarily involves building two modern mini-mills in Lulea, Sweden and Raahe, Finland, which will lower costs and boost flexibility.

"SSAB has a unique possibility to strengthen our competitiveness, which in turn creates value for all the company's stakeholders," Lindqvist said.

"Nevertheless, we need support from society, especially with regard to effective permit processes and access to electricity at the right time," he added.

Providing cheap, fossil-free electricity poses a big challenge for Sweden. Meeting the needs of SSAB would be likely to require not only a major expansion of renewables such as wind power but also some form of nuclear generation.

The country's ageing nuclear reactors are all located in central and southern Sweden and though the centre right government hopes to boost nuclear power generation any significant expansion is years in the future.

SSAB's Special Steels business aims to deliver 2.2 million tonnes of high-strength steels in 2030, up from 1.4 million tonnes last year, the company said.

SSAB Europe meanwhile plans shipments of 1.2 million tonnes of premium products in 2030, up from 800,000 tonnes in 2022, and to boost delivery of advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) for the auto industry to 1.4 million tonnes, up from 500,000 tonnes.

"At the same time, the shipments of standard products will decrease," the company said.

SSAB's share price rose 0.9% by 0921 GMT, outperforming a 0.4% gain in Sweden's benchmark stock index.

($1 = 10.3347 Swedish crowns)

