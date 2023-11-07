News & Insights

Steelmaker Outokumpu plans job cuts in Germany as Q3 earnings slump

Credit: REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl

November 07, 2023 — 02:33 am EST

Written by Jagoda Darlak for Reuters ->

Adds restructuring in Germany

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE reported third-quarter core profit well below market expectations on Tuesday and said it would reorganise its German operations, impacting around 200 jobs.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slumped 83% to 51 million euros ($54.55 million) in the July-September period as weakness in European markets persisted. This was below analysts' forecast of 86.6 million in a company-provided poll.

In a separate statement, the group said it would restructure its operations in Germany by centralising advanced materials production to its Dillenburg plant and closing a coil service center in Hockenheim.

These measures would result in yearly savings of about 15 million euros, the group said.

Weak European steel markets and low prices have been weighing on steelmakers' profits, which had hit record levels in 2021 and 2022.

($1 = 0.9348 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((jagoda.darlak@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.