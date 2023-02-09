Steelmaker Outokumpu misses profit forecast on lower volumes, high inflation

Adds details, background

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE on Thursday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings dragged by cost inflation in energy and consumable prices, lower stainless steel volumes and distributors trimming their inventories.

Steelmakers benefited from solid demand for much of 2022 but saw a significant slowdown in Europe, the region hardest hit by the energy crisis following the war in Ukraine, towards the end of the year, which also put pressure on steel prices.

The group's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 65% on the year to 110 million euros ($118 million) in the final quarter, missing analysts' expectations of 152 million euros in a company-provided poll.

Outokumpu said its stainless steel deliveries declined by 18% in the quarter compared to the same period last year.

However, it said it expected stainless steel deliveries to increase by 10% to 20% in the first quarter of 2023.

The group said distributor destocking impacted quarterly results both in its European and Americas business regions, but expected this trend to continue into the first quarter only in the Americas.

It also sees inflation in energy and consumable prices persisting in the current quarter.

The group's board of directors proposed a regular 2022 dividend of 0.25 euros per share and an additional dividend of 0.10 euros per share due to "exceptionally strong" financial results.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

